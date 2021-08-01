Police in West Bell County were busy Saturday morning investigating two separate fatal shootings, one in Killeen and one in Harker Heights.
Killeen Police were investigating a shooting that happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Police were dispatched to a club in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
When officers arrived, they located a gunshot victim near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and East Elms Road, police said in a release Saturday.
The man, identified as Deon Dewayne Elliot, 36, was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood in critical condition.
Elliot later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 3:49 a.m. Saturday.
Police spotted a suspect vehicle that had left the scene, and two people are in custody. Officers located “several firearms” in the vehicle, the release said.
Harker Heights Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old woman dead early Saturday morning.
Around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Brittney Way related to a domestic disturbance call, according to an HHPD news release.
Upon arrival, officers discovered Skyler Mills of Harker Heights had been shot.
A witness at the scene described seeing a male fleeing the scene after a verbal altercation with Mills, the release said.
The victim succumbed to her injuries and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced her dead at 5:59 a.m. on scene, according to the release.
The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division is looking for a person of interest described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, height, around 180 to 200 pounds, and having a dreadlocks hairstyle.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweat pants, and possibly driving a silver or white Mercedes Benz sedan.
Both departments are asking anyone that may have any information about the shootings to contact the respective departments or call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), and online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.