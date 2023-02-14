Two lawmakers who represent Bell County have filed bills during the 88th Legislative Session to provide better oversight of commercial pet breeders, protect consumers and improve conditions for dogs and cats.
Two bills — Senate Bill 876 filed by state Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, and House Bill 2238 filed by state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado — are intended the Texas Licensed Breeders Program created in 2011.
The bills, if approved, would successfully reform the Texas Licensed Breeders Program by lowering the number of breeding females threshold from eleven to five and removing the sales threshold of 20 dogs and/or cats per year.
“SB 876 makes important improvements to the Texas Licensed Breeders Program safeguarding dogs and cats in commercial breeding facilities,” Flores said in a statement. “This will help ensure that these animals are cared for as we care for the dogs and cats that are part of our families at home.”
Buckley also supported the legislation.
“Texans have proven time and again that our dogs and cats are part of our families,” Buckley said. “As a veterinarian, the health and wellbeing of animals is always my top priority. The reality is there are irresponsible breeders who do not prioritize the health of animals and we must hold them to a higher standard. Reforming the Texas Licensed Breeders Program will improve conditions for thousands of dogs and cats and protect those families that choose to love them.”
Shelby Bobosky, executive director of the Texas Humane Legislative Network, said the legislation would improve the program.
“Since 2011, the Texas Licensed Breeders Program has successfully established basic standards of care in commercial breeding facilities to prevent cruelty before it happens,” Bobosky said. “However, loopholes and unenforceable requirements in the program prevent it from working as lawmakers intended. The program needs to be reformed to achieve what it was created to do: prevent cruelty in commercial breeding facilities. We are grateful to Senator Flores and Representative Buckley for filing this legislation to protect animals and Texans alike from unscrupulous commercial breeding facilities.”