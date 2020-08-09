Temple Police responded to a fatal accident early Sunday morning involving a vehicle and a bicyclist, a news release said.
At about 1:18 a.m., a bicyclist traveling southbound on the sidewalk adjacent to South Third Street failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle traveling westbound on West Adams Avenue, the release said. The bicyclist reportedly entered the intersection and collided with the vehicle. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple where he later succumbed to his injuries.
He was identified as 27-year-old Donnie Michael McCrae Jr. Next of kin have been notified, the release said.
No additional information is available at this time.