State of the Union GOP Response

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the Jan. 10, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark.

 Will Newton

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. 7 — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, once a White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, is set to return to the national stage when she delivers the GOP response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.