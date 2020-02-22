BELTON — The Belton school board was direct when they tapped Robin Battershell as interim superintendent in August.
They were embarking on a hunt to replace Susan Kincannon, who left the district to lead Waco ISD. The Belton Independent School District, trustees said, had to continue to chug along like normal.
“The board did not want it to be a down time (for the district) — they were very specific about that,” Battershell recalled.
The past six months have been anything but a lull for Belton ISD. Battershell has worked with senior administrators to lay the groundwork for a smooth transition for the district’s next superintendent.
That transition period has finally come. Matt Smith will take over as the new Belton schools superintendent on Monday. Battershell’s final day with Belton ISD is Friday.
“What’s important is that this transition be smooth — and it will be. Absolutely, it will be smooth,” Battershell said. “Next week, we will be visiting campuses all week.”
Being an interim superintendent is a different world compared to being a sitting superintendent, Battershell said. She would know — Battershell led the Salado and Temple school districts for two decades.
“When I went into Salado and when I went into Temple, I looked at long term — what are the foundations that I could put into place?” the educator said. “For an interim position — because I had not done one before — I looked at the short term: What could feasibly be accomplished over six months?”
Facility improvements
Belton ISD is a fast-growth district. It is the second fastest growing district in Education Service Center Region 12 — a 12-county area that covers 76 school districts.
So, of course, facilities would be at the forefront of Battershell’s priorities.
“There had been some planning on paper about some capital improvements. We walked all the campuses. We took those plans and then fleshed out the things that had been done and the things that needed to be done,” she said. “That was just a really feasible thing to do.”
Those plans and campus tours ultimately turned into a list of more than 200 improvements that cost an estimated $6.6 million. The school board, in late October, approved the list and $3.5 million in funding.
Unlike Temple ISD — the district Battershell most recently led before retiring in 2018 — Belton ISD has several new campuses and most schools are younger than 30 years old.
“It was really a matter of picking up those (American with Disabilities Act) compliance items, there are some safety and security items, and then, at those older campuses, there was a big push making sure those gyms are air conditioned like everyone else’s gyms,” Battershell said. “We just picked up all those items.”
‘Dig deeper’
Although Battershell has focused on short-term goals and planning, there is at least one change that may stick around for some time: The school board’s committees on facilities and policy.
“I started those in Salado and continued them in Temple, and then when I came here they didn’t have that so I thought, well, that might be something to give them,” she said. “They’ve appreciated them I think.”
Battershell views the committees as a way for trustees to dig into issues and get into the nitty-gritty details that otherwise could not be addressed during a regular school board meeting.
“There’s no way you can do that amount of detail in a regular board meeting — you just couldn’t,” she said. “You either have an administration that brings a bunch of stuff in and they either take a long time or it’s so detailed the board just gets lost … whereas if you do a committee, the board can ask questions and really get involved in that process.”
Belton trustees have found the committees to be helpful.
“I think it gives of a more sense of what’s going on beforehand,” school board member Manuel Alcozer said in October. “It is very difficult to digest things when you get something on a Friday and you have a meeting on Monday. It’s very difficult to digest things over a weekend.”
Not only can the board get into wonky items, Battershell said it helps build up trustees’ relationships with staff.
“It’s a really, really good way to be able to make good decisions to give time for board members to ask questions, to dig deeper, for them to get to know staff because in a board meeting you don’t get to know other staff beside the superintendent,” she explained. “It’s been a great time to unify staff and the board. It’s been a great time to get board input and it gave them some structure, and it certainly shortened the meetings.”
Other accomplishments
One area Battershell highlighted as an accomplishment was technology. She said she has helped the district begin transitioning from using several types of computers to a single platform, Google Chromebooks.
The school board Monday approved more than $1.2 million in funding to purchase 3,079 Chromebooks for students.
“It’s more of a business platform,” Battershell said. “Our business community really wants our students to be adept at the Microsoft Office Suite when they graduate. We’re moving in that direction. When you do that, you have ripple effect all the way down to your elementary schools. … It’s in its very infantile steps, but at least there’s some structure to it.”
She also helped the school board as trustees rewrote its standard operating procedures.
“They can change it as time requires or needs change,” Battershell said. “I think that’s another one that is beneficial to them.”
There was one change that won Battershell acclaim from staff, district spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said: Allowing staff to wears jeans.
“Jeans! Jeans, jeans. People will do anything for a pair of jeans,” Battershell said, explaining that it helps staff feel comfortable in their jobs, feel supported by the district’s leadership and just happy. “What a simple word, but it’s so important.”
‘Next era of BISD’
The school board on Monday recognized Battershell for her work. Secretary Janet Leigh was integral in bringing Battershell on as interim superintendent. The pair knew each from working together in civic organizations.
“I told the board if we go with Robin Battershell, we would have chosen a person who has a vast amount of experience, comes with a lot of respect in the community and will help us as we grow into the Temple city limits with our schools,” Leigh said. “She would have a wealth of knowledge to offer with her experience in Temple.”
The board, Leigh said, had high hopes for Battershell — and she exceeded their expectations.
“What you have done for us has really prepared us for the next era of BISD,” Leigh said. “It has been our honor and privilege to serve with you. Thank you so much for helping us out.”
Battershell will hand over Belton ISD’s reigns to Smith, the new superintendent, and finish her time with the district on Friday.
“Then I’m going back to Brian, babies and bees,” she said, referring to her family and retirement project.