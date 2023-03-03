Maine Lobster

Lobsters sit in a crate at a shipping facility in Arundel, Maine.

 Robert F. Bukaty

ROCKPORT, Maine — Fishers of Maine lobster, one of the most lucrative seafood species in the U.S., had a smaller haul during a year in which the industry battled surging fuel and bait prices, rebukes from key retailers and the looming possibility of new fishing restrictions.