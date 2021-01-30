BELTON — Road work in West Bell County — planned to be done last year — is still scheduled to be completed, only one year late.
County Engineer Bryan Neaves told the Bell County Commissioners Court on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic had interrupted some of the county’s road work. Workers were unable to do their annual maintenance on county roads in Precinct 4, but were able to service the other three precincts.
The discussion on the road work was part of an annual end-of-year Road and Bridge Department report given by Neaves, and approved unanimously by commissioners.
Neaves said the timeframe the department uses to put down new asphalt and apply a seal coat, which usually spans from mid-April to the end of September, was interrupted by the pandemic.
“We had a problem figuring out how to assemble a crew and function with the requirements of the distancing, masks, getting in the pickups and having enough pickups to function,” Neaves said. “We lost a month in there.”
In 2020, the county used a total of 2,700 tons of asphalt on the roads of the three precincts, and seal-coated a total of 74.05 miles. Precinct 4 had been expected to see 17.25 miles of seal coating done last year.
The seal coating process — which protects asphalt from the weather — was a limiting factor on when the county could get the roadwork done. Once applied, the seal coating needs to be kept dry and warmer than 50 degrees for 24 hours.
The Road and Bridge Department, Neaves said, still plans on getting the leftover work from last year completed alongside the work needing to be done this year. He said the extra work would cost the county more money than normal.
While the work was delayed, Commissioner John Driver, who represents Precinct 4, said he understood the delay and was not worried about how it would affect the roads.
Driver said he is always out in the county, driving the roads, and has not experienced any problems or had calls from residents complaining about them.
“Our roads are good and the best thing about Precinct 4 is that we have some good caliche clay over here on the West side,” Driver said. “And with the bad weather and COVID it did not affect us, and we will get caught up this year.”
Neaves also talked to commissioners about other projects done in the county last year, including work done at two county bridges.
The first project was an extension to the bridge on East Amity Road near Salado, at a cost of more than $17,353. Neaves said the department worked to repair a slope surrounding the Darrs Creek bridge, located along Rosank Road, which was close to being washed out.
“We ended up having to use some stone riff raff and coated it with some concrete in order to stabilize that slope,” Neaves said. “That slope is going to be there a long time, probably the bridge will be gone before the slope.”
Neaves said the department also did a lot of work in Precinct 3 — the northeastern section of the county — by paving many gravel roads.