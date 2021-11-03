Texas voters took to the polls Tuesday to decide on eight proposed amendments to the state Constitution. These were passed as bills during this year’s legislative sessions but require voter approval.
Unofficial results show that Texans are poised to approve all eight amendments, including one proposal barring the state from limiting religious services, even during disasters like the coronavirus pandemic, and another changing eligibility requirements for judges. Turnout this year was lower than the last constitutional amendment election in 2019, with only about 9% of registered Texas voters casting a ballot. Turnout in odd-numbered years has always been low.
The eight proposed constitutional amendments that have been put up for a vote Tuesday include topics ranging from limiting taxes on certain groups to giving some governmental bodies more power.
Proposition 1 proposes allowing sports teams, approved by either the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, to conduct charitable raffles at rodeos. This proposal was approved 84% to 16%.
Proposition 2 would allow counties to finance the development of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped or blighted areas. This measure was approved 63% to 37%.
Proposition 3 would stop the state, or any political subdivision of it, from disallowing or limiting religious gatherings. The proposition was approved 62% compared to 38% against.
Proposition 4 proposes to change the eligibility requirements for justices of the state Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, courts of appeals and district judges. The measure was approved 59% to 41%.
Proposition 5 would give more power to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct regarding candidates for judicial offices. This measure approved 59% to 41%.
Proposition 6 offers to give residents living at some facilities the right to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitations. This measure was overwhelmingly approved 88% to 12%.
Proposition 7 would allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on school district ad valorem taxes for their homestead if they are 55 or older at the time of their partner’s death. This measure was overwhelmingly approved 87% to 13%.
Proposition 8 puts forward giving the state Legislature the power to provide a tax exemption for ad valorem taxes on a person’s homestead if their spouse was a member of the armed services and died in the line of duty. The proposal was overwhelming approved 88% to 12%.