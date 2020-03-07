BELTON — A wildlife biologist will speak Tuesday on building homes for birds, bats and bees.
Jean Solana, who has a wildlife biology degree from Texas State University, will discuss “Building Homes for Birds, Bats and Bees” 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St.
Solana also is an amateur wildlife photographer and certified Master Naturalist.
The Central Texas Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists is sponsoring the meeting, which is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit the chapter’s website at http://www.txmn.org/centraltexas.