Train Derailment Ohio Railroad Safety

Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars in East Palestine, Ohio, following the Feb. 3, Norfolk Southern freight train derailment. 

 Matt Freed

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Railroads like the one involved in last month's fiery crash and toxic chemical release in Ohio would be subject to a series of new federal safety regulations and financial consequences under bipartisan legislation introduced Wednesday by the state's two U.S. senators.