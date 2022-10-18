Sexual Misconduct-Danny Masterson

Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Opening statements are set to begin soon in the trial of the “That ’70s Show” actor, who is charged with raping three women about 20 years ago. 

 Wade Payne

LOS ANGELES — Danny Masterson, former star of the long-running sitcom "That '70s Show," is about to face three women in court who say he raped them two decades ago at a trial whose key figures are all current or former members of the Church of Scientology.