Texas Parks and Wildlife Department urges Texans to invite their friends and family outdoors to celebrate the 50th anniversary of National Hunting and Fishing Day today.
The purchase of hunting and fishing licenses and stamps, along with taxes paid on equipment and firearms, provide millions of dollars to fund state wildlife management programs
“This year, in honor of National Hunting and Fishing Day, I challenge you to share your passion for the outdoors with someone new by providing an opportunity for them to hunt and/or fish,” TPWD Executive Director Carter Smith said in a news release. “Not only will you help make lifelong memories, but you will help pass along one of the greatest gifts we can give future generations, a love of the great outdoors.”
While Texas has experienced a coronavirus pandemic-influenced surge in outdoor recreation, this hasn’t created a significant long-term increase in the total number of people participating in hunting and fishing, which could spell problems for natural resource conservation in the future, the agency said.
National Hunting and Fishing Day was launched by Congress in 1971 to recognize hunters and anglers for their leadership in conservation across the nation. The next year, President Richard Nixon issued a proclamation to hold the day on the fourth Saturday of September.
Last year, Texas Parks and Wildlife launched its Texas Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Strategic Plan to connect more Texans to outdoor recreation and carry forward the traditions to future generations, the agency said. Increased participation in outdoor sports and activities brings funding to continue supporting efforts such as fish stocking, access and habitat improvements, and mentored hunting programs.
“Whether it be on the hunting field or on the water, sportsmen and women know they are not only enjoying the state’s bounty but are helping to conserve it,” Smith said.
To learn about hunting, the agency recommends taking an online or in-person hunter education course that includes basics about firearm safety, species identification, zones of fire and more.
Hunter education certification is required for anyone born on or after Sept. 2, 1971, and equips them with the necessary tools and information they need to be safe in the field. TPWD also offers mentored hunting workshops to introduce new hunters to the experience and teach needed skills.