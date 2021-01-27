A federal judge Wednesday directed U.S. Marshals to detain a Bruceville-Eddy winery owner and take him to Washington, D.C., for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.
On top of that, a federal grand jury indicted Chilton resident Christopher Grider, the owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards, on seven charges, according to U.S. District Court documents.
Those charges include destruction of government property; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; obstruction of an official proceeding; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; impending passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.
Grider’s attorney, Brent Mayr, portrayed the Falls County resident as a family man who owns a business and would not do any harm to his community.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower of the Western District of Texas acknowledged that, but determined Assistant U.S. Attorney G. Karthik Srinivasan provided enough evidence that Grider would be a danger if released.
Grider was seen inside the U.S. Capitol near the Speaker’s Lobby and attempted to push open the doors to breach the entrance leading to the House Chamber, where members of Congress were certifying President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, according to an affidavit.
Grider was there when Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot by Capitol Police for trying to lead through a broken window of a door leading to the House Chamber, according to the affidavit.
The document includes photos of Grider pushing the door and holding a black helmet in the air that Srinivasan said Grider later gave to another person to help break through the entrance.
Mayr said Grider was in the Capitol as an “observer.”
“He was not a bystander at the Capitol. He was not swept up in the crowd,” Srinivasan said. “He was an active participant in this. … He was part of the causal chain of events that led to the death of an individual.”