Bastrop County fire

Bastrop County Sheriff’s Department evacuated businesses and residences as multiple first responders including Bastrop Fire, Round Rock Fire, Austin Fire Department and Travis County ESD join together to fight a powder Keg Pine Fire in Bastrop on Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023.

 USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Co

LUBBOCK — State and local officials are increasingly wary of wildfires engulfing Texas as hot temperatures and dry conditions increase the potential for damage.