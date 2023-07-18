Texas-Mexico border

State law enforcement officers stand guard as workers deploy a string of buoys to prevent migrants from swimming across the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass on July 14. A state trooper has alleged that officers deployed as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star were ordered to push migrants, including children, back into the river. 

 Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

A state trooper’s claims that superiors ordered officers at the border in Eagle Pass to push migrants back into the Rio Grande and deny them water has sparked a state investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.