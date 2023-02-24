HBCU Teachers

Student teacher Lana Scott, who plans to graduate from Bowie State University in the spring of 2023, teaches a small group of kindergartners at Whitehall Elementary School the alphabet.

 Julia Nikhinson

BOWIE, Md. — Surrounded by kindergarteners, Lana Scott held up a card with upper and lower case Ys, dotted with pictures of words that started with that letter: Yo-yo. Yak. Yacht.