Texas attorney general

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22, 2017. A Republican investigation into Paxton accused him of committing multiple crimes in office — including felonies — during an extraordinary public airing of scandal and alleged lawbreaking.

 Tony Gutierrez

In an unprecedented move, a Texas House committee voted Thursday to recommend that Attorney General Ken Paxton be impeached and removed from office, citing a yearslong pattern of alleged misconduct and lawbreaking that investigators detailed one day earlier.