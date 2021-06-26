KILLEEN — Temple resident Dr. Brandon Griggs, assistant vice president and dean of student affairs at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, will not be taking it easy this weekend.
He is not planning to relax with family or find a recreational activity to enjoy.
His enjoyment, he readily admits, is, according to his family, “a little crazy.” But if it is, it is “crazy” in a very positive way.
Today, Griggs will join hundreds of fellow triathletes at the Ironman 70.3 in Lubbock, the oldest Ironman competitions in the U.S. And, for the record, 70.3 is not the anticipated temperature; it is the total number of miles he will bike, swim, and run.
Describing himself as always having been a novice runner, Griggs admits that there was a time in his life when participating in a triathlon was definitely not on the radar.
None of this may have ever happened had he not attended a University Wellness event where the speaker challenged members of the audience to prioritize their physical wellness.
Four years ago, he said, he was moderately active, harboring an unfulfilled fascination with marathons which was about to manifest itself in a very real way.
In administrative fashion, he began to develop a plan of what he would need: training, nutritional support, competitive goals, and a schedule.
Two years into his training, Griggs competed in the Florida Ironman — placing in the top of his age bracket and 72nd place out of 119 other athletes racing 140.6 miles in 13 hours and 41 minutes.
And since then, he has registered for, and competed in, a total of 19 events including the Florida Ironman, ASCO Spartacus Race in 2018, 2019, and 2020, the 2019 Silo District Marathon and — as of this weekend — the 2021 Ironman in Lubbock.
His ultimate goal, he said, is to make it to The World Championship. And he has discovered things about himself along the way.
“I’ve worked up from small, consecutive goals to bigger, harder goals,” Griggs said. “It is not unlike what we share with our students when we are working with them on their educational goals.”
“Big things are often the result of an accumulation of smaller successes,” he said, smiling.
As Griggs speaks, it is if he has temporarily forgotten than in less than 96 hours, he is about to torture his body in the Texas heat with a 1.2 mile competitive swim in historic Dunbar Lake, followed by a 56-mile bicycle ride through the blessedly flat terrain of West Texas, and topping it all off with a 13.1 mile run.
He is ready and raring to go, Griggs said, smiling confidently. Maybe it is the aspirations that some people call “crazy” that turn out to be the most worthwhile.