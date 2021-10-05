Rowan Green Data announced plans to build a new center in Temple on Tuesday.
The Houston and Portland, Oregon-based developer and infrastructure provider for hyperscale data centers across the U.S. has plans to build a new 500-megawatt multi-tenant campus in Temple, pending final negotiations with Temple EDC, the city of Temple and Bell County, a news release said.
The project will be undertaken in two phases with the first phase hosting 200 megawatts, the release said. Rowan plans to ultimately invest $300 million, create 20 new, fulltime positions and construct 135,000 square feet of new buildings and data center space.
The facility will be located on 32 acres in southeast Temple in Synergy Park.
The economic development corporation said “this exciting development will be the newest addition to Temple’s expanding tech landscape.”
“After our first conversations with Temple, we knew their business-friendly environment, infrastructure and partnership would be an ideal match for our current data center and future growth opportunities,” said Garret Bean, Managing Director of Development for Rowan.
Rowan develops strategic host sites and support infrastructure for data center operators combining powered land, wholesale energy and retail delivery. These three components allow Rowan to provide utility infrastructure to power high performance and cloud computing platforms. The company works closely with its clients, the release said, to ensure that campuses are powered by green, environmentally conscious energy sources.
The new, innovative data center campus in Temple will tap into a skilled workforce in business support services and technology to support data center needs. Ranked as the 10th Best American City to Work in Tech, Temple boasts a talented and growing STEM labor pool.