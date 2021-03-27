A Temple H-E-B distribution center set for expansion will have a role in the grocery chain’s buildup in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The 800,000-square foot distribution center at 750 Wendland Road is scheduled to grow by 250,000 square feet to provide additional warehouse and operations capacity as the San Antonio-based company increases its retail presence in the state, officials announced in September.
On Friday, H-E-B said it would build flagship brand stores in Frisco and Plano — two DFW cities in Collin County that have seen rapid growth in recent decades.
“This is an exciting day as we share plans to expand our presence in the DFW market with the introduction of H-E-B, our flagship banner, to our growing network of stores,” Stephen Butt, president of the Central Market Division of H-E-B, said in a statement. “For the past 20 years, Central Market has been committed to earning customers’ trust, and H-E-B Partners will work hard to earn the confidence of the many new shoppers we look forward to serving in the Plano and Frisco communities.”
The company has a limited presence in DFW with five Central Market stores and flagship stores in some outlying areas. The Frisco and Plano H-E-B stores will open in fall 2022, the company said.
Meanwhile, an expansion of the Temple distribution facility is scheduled to be completed in 2021.
“The great thing about is that it is a business that was already located in Temple, and already a client of the EDC, that recognizes still that Temple is a great place to expand and a great place to invest,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis previously told the Telegram.
“It is a great investment, and it is good for Temple and it is good for H-E-B.”
Temple’s central location between Austin and Waco has made it a desirable hub for distribution companies for decades, Temple Economic Development Corp. officials have said.
“As we expand our business to serve more Texans, this project makes H-E-B more competitive and better positioned for the future and advances our ongoing commitment to be the best in-store and digital retailer in Texas,” Bradley Alm, H-E-B director of strategic facility and capital planning, said in a statement. “This investment demonstrates H-E-B’s dedication to the local community and furthers our partnership with the city of Temple, Bell County and the Temple Economic Development Corporation.”
Scott Connell, vice president of the Temple Economic Development Corp., said the company chose Temple in favor of other distribution centers.
“They have had a steady growth out there as they support all of their retail growth around Texas,” he told the Telegram in September. “We are glad that they chose to (expand) here and not one of their other locations.”
H-E-B spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson said the new Temple facility will mainly help supply new stores in North and West Texas while also making sure current stores remain stocked.
“It is really more capacity for distributing to our existing stores and it also allows for growth into new markets,” Jackson said. “With COVID-19 and the volume that is going through our stores right now, this will help eliminate some of the congestion and … the volume of products that are going in and out of our distributors to our stores.”
The 116-year-old H-E-B, one of the largest privately held companies in Texas, has more than 420 stores across Texas and Mexico with $32 billion in annual sales.