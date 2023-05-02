U.S. Rep. Colin Allred

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, speaks to reporters during a press conference on voting rights legislation and reforming the filibuster at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 12, 2022.

 Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA via REUTERS

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, is set to challenge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for reelection in 2024 and could announce his campaign within days, according to two sources familiar with his plans.