BELTON — South Loop 121 is becoming a hotbed for housing developments.
Bulldozers and backhoes motor on land to prepare it so hundreds of homes can be built. Freshly poured black asphalt roads break the monotonous brown dirt. In the future West Canyon Trails subdivision off of West Avenue O, an office and a lone model home are the only structures built.
This area — and really the greater South Belton sector — is increasingly becoming the future of the county seat. City of Belton data shows that, so far, 1,565 homes have been platted in the area between Loop 121 and Interstates 14 and 35.
And that’s just the beginning of this southern development boom.
The Belton Independent School District owns a 109-acre site that may hold a future campus — or two. BISD and city leaders are in early talks about building up area infrastructure — including water, sewer and roads — so the land can be ready for whatever the district decides to build there — and for whatever else may spur off of it.
Mayor Wayne Carpenter boiled down that expected explosion of new home construction to a single word.
“It’s really the old adage of location, location, location. It’s close to town. It’s got easy access to I-14 and I-35,” Carpenter said. “I just think that whole area of the city — the west and southwest — is just prime for future growth.”
Belton has an estimated 22,883 residents, according to a new population figure the City Council recently approved. That is a 25.6 percent increase since the 2010 Census pegged the county seat’s population at 18,216.
With this influx of new homes, the city’s population is all but certain to grow in the coming years.
City Manager Sam Listi said it makes sense that the South Loop 121 area would see a bevy of housing construction.
“Development cannot occur without appropriate infrastructure to support it,” Listi said. “Water and sewer lines are in place within the Loop 121 corridor. Add to that the proposed widening of the loop and the 109-acre Belton ISD tract at Loop 121 and Shanklin Road, and you can see why the area, with its quick access to I-35 and I-14, is so appealing.”
Spurring retail growth
Developing South Belton — the city’s main growth corridor — has long been a goal of local officials. Prior to 2019, Belton sought to annex areas just outside city limits in an effort to guide growth and spur development. But, in that year, the Texas Legislature approved a law that effectively ended involuntary annexation — removing a growth management tool for municipalities.
That caused the city to shift its focus from outward to inward development.
“The residential areas planned within the loop are a fulfillment of a City Council initiative to have more infill development in the core of the city,” Listi said. “The people who move into this area will be close enough to easily take advantage of the shopping and socializing opportunities of our beautiful and vibrant downtown. As the southern area of Belton continues to develop, we anticipate that retail and commercial businesses will invest in an area that has a lot of new residential rooftops and residents.”
That hope of retail and commercial business investment appears to be inching closer as the Loop 121 area brims with housing construction.
Besides that area, Belton is betting that Three Creeks — a sprawling subdivision that is expected to have 1,500 homes just south of city limits off of Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road — will help spur retail development.
Another proposed neighborhood, River Farm, may push the need for more stores in South Belton even further. River Farm, located east of I-35 and along the Lampasas River, is anticipated to have as many as 1,775 homes.
Balance
As all things should be, Belton’s growth must be balanced, Mayor pro tem Dan Kirkley said.
“In past years, we’ve experienced tremendous growth in the north and the northwest,” Kirkley said. “There is space, if you will, for development in the south.”
The city manager said much of Belton’s growth in the past decade has been in its northern areas between Sparta Road and Lake Road. That has been changing. In the past five years, more than 700 homes have been built in Three Creeks, he said.
“The shift toward the southern growth region is well underway with the planned development within South Loop 121 and with construction under way at the Hubbard Branch development off Holland Road,” Listi said, referring to the planned 500-lot subdivision headed east of the city.
‘It all works together’
For better and for worse, Belton relies on rooftops. The city does not have a large industrial base to help generate property tax revenue like its northern neighbor, Temple. And it has a significant portion of tax-exempt property — such as county government land and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor — inside city limits.
“It’s great to have those things, but it does take it off the tax roll,” the mayor said. “We don’t really have the ability to annex additional property, so those additional rooftops will help create the demand for more retail. Certainly, I feel like, as I’ve said before, the south and southwest portion of the city is really prime, with all those rooftops coming in, for additional retail. I think it all works together.”
Kirkley pointed out Bell County is not the only area seeing a boom — in fact, it’s just at the precipice of one. He said residents don’t have to look far to see what is coming.
“We’ve watched Interstate 35 grow,” Kirkley said. “Georgetown used to be isolated. Round Rock used to be isolated. Well, we’re not isolated anymore.”