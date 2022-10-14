Russia Ukraine War Musk

Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has proposed a peace plan for Ukraine that would involve holding repeat votes under the U.N. auspices.

 Patrick Pleul

WASHINGTON — The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces during the war with Russia, a U.S. official said.