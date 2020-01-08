KILLEEN — In a study of the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases in the country, Killeen ranked No. 8.
The study was done by Innerbody.com, a medical testing and advice company, and was based on statistics by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to Tim Barclay and Eric Rodriguez of Innerbody.com, its researchers analyzed the statistics and developed a list of the Top 100 cities in the country.
The ranking is based on the number of cases per 100,000 people.
Six cities from Texas appeared on the Top 100, tied with Ohio. The website said California had the most cities on the list with seven.
Innerbody.com listed the Killeen metro population as 355,642. Based on those numbers, the area had 1,644 cases per 100,000. There were 4,190 cases of chlamydia, 1,630 cases of gonorrhea, 52 cases of HIV and 26 cases of syphilis.
The Top 10 cities according to Inner-body.com were:
- No. 1: Baltimore
- No. 2: Jackson, Miss.
- No. 3: Philadelphia
- No. 4: San Francisco
- No. 5: Montgomery, Ala.
- No. 6: Augusta, Ga.
- No. 7: Milwaukee
- No. 8: Killeen
- No. 9: Shreveport, La.
- No. 10: Indianapolis
Those wishing to see the whole list can visit https://bit.ly/2s1h8NR.