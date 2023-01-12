Dade Phelan

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, presides over the chamber on Tuesday. Phelan was elected as speaker for a second term this week, at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session that runs through May 29. 

 Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said Thursday a select committee he formed in 2021 will address a number of social issues that conservatives are pushing this legislative session.