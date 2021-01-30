There’s a lot of heart in the Heart of Texas.
The generosity of Central Texans is notable as the Salvation Army of Bell County announced that its fundraising effort through the Red Kettle Campaign exceeded its goal of $150,000 — despite the challenges faced by families and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
The agency said it raised $230,000, a news release said.
“The Salvation Army depends on the generosity of the public to meet human needs each year. 2020 was a year unlike any other, and we worried that Red Kettle fundraising could be significantly down due to the economic impact of the pandemic,” Lt. David Beckham, commanding officer of the Bell County Salvation Army, said in the release. “Thankfully, our partners and donors supported us wholeheartedly at the Red Kettle, through online kettles, and by once again coming through for the Angel Tree program. Your help in 2020 has helped rescue Christmas for many neighbors and will allow the Salvation Army to provide support and assistance in the coming months.”
Beckham said volunteers and corporate partners are key to the success of the Salvation Army, particularly at Christmastime.
“The Salvation Army would like to particularly thank Stylecraft Builders and Baylor Scott & White Health for their Rescue Christmas monetary donations and to the McLane family for their continued partnership throughout the Christmas season,” Beckham said.
Beckham credited local help in securing warehouses for Angel Tree programs in Temple and Killeen.
“Just as in years past, our local Walmart Distribution Center generously donated toys, bikes, and many volunteer hours to make this year’s Angel Tree program a success, and we were again fortunate to receive toys from the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program of Central Texas,” he said. “We would also like to thank Walmart No. 746 and the Killeen Mall for hosting an Angel Tree at their location.”
Beckham said the Salvation Army will continue to provide services to meet the needs of Central Texans during the pandemic.
“We are privileged to work and live in such a giving community and look forward to opportunities for service, collaboration, and ministry in the coming year,” he said in the release.