Turkey Syria Earthquake

A man walks past destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey. The death toll in Turkey and Syria rose to eight in a new and powerful earthquake that struck two weeks after a quake killed nearly 45,000 people.

 Unal Cam

ISTANBUL — Survivors of the earthquake that jolted Turkey and Syria 15 days ago, killing tens of thousands of people and leaving hundreds of thousands of others homeless, dealt with more trauma and loss Tuesday after another deadly quake and aftershocks rocked the region.