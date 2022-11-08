Lottery Jackpot

Madeline Copper, second from right, and her granddaughter, Lay-Lonnie, 5, stand in line to buy Powerball lottery tickets at the Wo Won Mini market in the Chinatown district of Los Angeles. 

 Damian Dovarganes

DES MOINES, Iowa — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.