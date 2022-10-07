Czech Republic Europe Energy

Protestors hold EU flags and banners as they demonstrate outside of an EU Summit at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic. European Union leaders converged on Prague Castle Friday to try to bridge significant differences. 

 Petr David Josek

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia concentrated attacks in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed as the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose Friday to 12.