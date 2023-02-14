ChatGPT in Schools

Michael Burton-Straub, left, and Declan Lewis attempt to "Find the Bot" in Donnie Piercey's class at Stonewall Elementary in Lexington, Ky.

 Timothy D. Easley

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Under the fluorescent lights of a fifth grade classroom in Lexington, Kentucky, Donnie Piercey instructed his 23 students to try and outwit the "robot" that was churning out writing assignments.