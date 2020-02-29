Killeen singer-songwriter Rose Short drew cheers and rousing applause for her musical performance and encouraging words Saturday at the 2020 Day for Women at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
She sang three songs, finishing with “Steamroller.”
“I didn’t write that song, but the lyrics are so fitting,” she said. “I had to trust my heavenly father and bulldoze through.”
When she took the stage, Short said she couldn’t start the first song yet because she was overcome with emotion. In the luncheon crowd of about 350 women, she had run across Bunnie Montgomery, her English teacher from her days at Harker Heights High School. Short said Montgomery poured into her young life and was “like a second mom.”
“The Rose that you see right now is the Rose I wanted to be,” Short said. “But if you believe in God … anything is possible.”
Short said her mother and grandmother heard her singing when she was 6 months old.
“I had my first performance when I was 5 years old,” she said.
The children in that audience came up to her and told her they loved her and said they thought they’d seen her on television. She remembered thinking: “This is what I want to do.”
“As I got older, that’s when things started to shift,” she said. “Sometimes people are going to project their fears on you. Sometimes people on the outside will make you believe that what you want is not attainable.”
She tried to follow a safer career path and felt she needed to go to school, she said, but couldn’t get away from her dream.
‘It was burning in me,” she said. “I couldn’t even resell my college books because I had songs written all over them.”
She worked as a prison correctional officer for a while, didn’t like it, and said that one day God told her she could go ahead and quit.
“I was able to provide for myself until I got another job,” she said. “God will provide. I can’t get nowhere without faith.”
She started to gain weight, she said, went on crash diets, and got discouraged. It wasn’t fun being on stage, she said.
“I felt like everybody was looking at me,” she said.
Then she got a call from NBC’s “The Voice.” She’d tried out for “The X-Factor,” “American Idol” and even “The Voice” years ago, she said. “I said, ‘Did you do this, God?’”
“I had to be cool with who I am in that moment,” she said. “I had to be OK with Rose Marie Short. This is who I am. People loved me and made me feel beautiful. Thank you.”
Short, who made it to the finals in “The Voice,” will begin a national tour Saturday with a performance at the Vive Les Arts Center for the Arts, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen.
Montgomery said she’ll be there.
“I have loved Rose since I taught her in high school,” she said. “I’ve heard her sing a lot. I followed her on ‘The Voice.’ She’s a beautiful person. God gave her the voice and she gives him the glory.”
Before and after the luncheon, women visited the booths of more than 70 vendors, registering for door prizes and viewing their wares.
Ladonna Kline-Young of Turquoise Rhinestones and Relics in Waco, a first-time vendor at the event, said she was very busy. She has marketed online and through shows since opening in 2015.
“We really started because my mom wanted to sell antiques,” she said. “We do some antiques, but we primarily do shows with jewelry, women’s apparel and purses.”
Makeup Junkie Bags and J-Forks Designs are two of their biggest items, she said. They also carry Crazy Train.
Gwen Copeland, consultant for Metabolic Research Center in Temple and Waco, said the company focuses on overall health.
“It’s a lifestyle change,” she said. “I love helping people, encouraging people for whatever their goal is. It’s something someone can sustain for the rest of their life.”
Their clients lose 2-5 pounds a week, she said, “without feeling tired or hungry. They get to eat out at restaurants and they get one-on-one coaching weekly.”
Seleese Thompson, owner of Precious Memories in Temple, said the Day for Women is like a reunion.
“Some people you only see once a year,” she said. “It’s a great way to kind of start the year. I think Rose Short was a good catch. She’s been a good draw.”
Carrie Moon, of Made by Moon, said it was her second time at the event and she was busy again this year. She sells handmade leather earrings and boutique clothing, primarily online, she said.