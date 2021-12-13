Temple Fire & Rescue sent out three firefighters to help contain an 8,600-acre blaze in Wichita and Clay counties over the weekend.
“We have three guys working on that big wildland fire in Wichita County,” Santos Soto, spokesman for the agency, said. “The standard activation for them is they would stay out there at least seven days.”
The help came as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, a Texas A&M Forest Service program that connects participating fire departments to assist when fires get out of control.
“It’s a mutual aid system for firefighters to request assistance whenever there’s a big event going on,” Soto said. “What it’s aimed at is those large wildland fires where they just don’t have the manpower to get it 100% contained. They request assistance from this program, and other states respond.”
Texas A&M Forest Service said there is a high alert in several parts of Texas due to dry conditions.
“Texas A&M Forest Service has increased the number of equipment and agency personnel across areas of concern in the Panhandle and West Texas,” a news release said. “Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Division of Emergency Management worked together to mobilize firefighters via the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System to provide wildfire incident support.”
Soto said the program serves as a way for firefighters to help each other during times of need.
“Late last year and early this year, we sent firefighters out to California to fight the large wildland fires,” he said. “There have been other cases that we have gone to. Most of them have been here in Texas.”
Updates from the Texas A&M Forest Service showed an initial response to a 500-acre fire at around 3 p.m. Friday and how it evolved into a 6,300-acre fire in Wichita County and 2,300-acre blaze in Clay County.
At around 6 p.m. Monday, the forest service declared the fire had been 100% contained.
Temple Fire & Rescue is fully staffed, and the department is not affected while the three first responders are in North Texas, Soto said.