A fire was reported Wednesday evening at Firefly Aerospace in Briggs, according to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office.
Oakalla Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident about 6 p.m. Wednesday. Out of an abundance of caution, Oakalla VFD requested assistance from the sheriff's office to shutdown traffic on nearby roadways, activate reverse 911, and start evacuations within a 1 mile radius of the Firefly facility.
This resulted in the closure of U.S. Highway 183 in the Briggs area as well as nearby county roads.
No injuries were reported.