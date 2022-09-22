Puerto Rico Tropical Weather

A National Guardsman greets a neighbor after delivering water to the residents of Punta Diamante in Ponce, Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

 Alejandro Granadillo

SAN SALVADOR, Puerto Rico — President Joe Biden said Thursday the full force of the federal government is ready to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation of Hurricane Fiona, while Bermuda and Canada's Atlantic provinces prepared for a major blast from the Category 4 storm.