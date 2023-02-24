Winter Weather California

Kamal Rahm,3, of Carlsbad, enjoys the snow at Yucaipa Community Park in Yucaipa, Calif.

 Terry Pierson

LOS ANGELES — California and other parts of the West girded Friday for floods and blizzards from the latest winter storm to pound the U.S., while thousands of people in Michigan shivered through extended power outages wrought by one of the worst ice storms in decades.