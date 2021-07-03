A hunter education classroom course for novice or young hunters, ages 9-17, has been announced by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office of Brown County.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 27 at the Brownwood Claybird Club, 5875 County Road 225, next to the Brownwood Country Club.
The July 27 hunter education course in Brownwood is designed for novice and youth hunters.
“The course covers the core competencies of firearm and hunting safety, hunting ethics and wildlife conservation,” said Scott Anderson, AgriLife Extension agent for Brown County.
The cost is $15, payable at the door by cash only and preregistration is requested as space is limited. Participants should bring a sack lunch. All materials are provided. Please contact instructor Bobby Clark at 361-597-0310 or the AgriLife Extension office in Brown County at 325-646-0386 to preregister.
Adults may attend with their youth participants, but only if they are also taking the class. No live ammunition is allowed in the classroom.
Texas Hunter Education Certification
At the end of the course, a written exam will be offered. At least 75% correct is needed to pass and receive a temporary hunter education certification card from the instructor. Participants may then legally hunt with a valid Texas hunting license and their temporary certification card. The permanent certification will be available to download when ready.
Courses are offered across the state year round by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and are taught by certified volunteer instructors.