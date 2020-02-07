The Temple College Business and Continuing Education Division is offering a series of four classes this spring to help residents learn basic home maintenance skills.
A class on Residential Electrical Systems will be offered 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 29. This course will cover the operation of home and apartment electrical systems from the electric meter to electrical outlets and light switches. Students will learn how to install circuit breakers, wall outlets, light switches and run electrical wiring.
A class that covers Plumbing Maintenance Skills will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21. This course will include instruction in the maintenance of plumbing common in all structures including repair and replacement of fixtures.
A class on Residential Construction Fundamentals will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 18. Topics to be covered in this course include how to frame a window or door, replace shingles and repair drywall. The course also covers painting tools and techniques.
An Introduction to HVAC Systems class will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 16. This course will teach homeowners how to perform basic maintenance such as changing filters or thermostats, and steps to take before calling in a professional to repair a malfunctioning system.
All classes will be in the Temple College Maintenance Building. The cost for each class is $109.
For information or to register, visit www.templejc.edu/bce or call 254-298-8625.