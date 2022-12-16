Malaysia Landslide

In this photo released by Korporat JBPM, rescuers work during a rescue and evacuation operation following a landslide at a campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor state, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

 HOGP

BATANG KALI, Malaysia — A thunderous crush of soil and debris killed 21 people at a campground in Malaysia on Friday, and rescuers dug through the mud in the night for another 12 who were feared buried in the landslide.