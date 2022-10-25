Britain Politics Race

British Conservative Party Member of Parliament Rishi Sunak launches his campaign for the Conservative Party leadership, in London in July. Sunak, will be the first Hindu and person of South Asian descent to lead the country.

 Alberto Pezzali

LONDON — Harmeet Singh Gill was excited to hear that Rishi Sunak would become Britain's first prime minister of color — news that came as he celebrated the Diwali festival in a London neighborhood sometimes called Little India.