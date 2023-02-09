Syria Turkey Earthquake Aleppo's Pain

Residents walk through the destruction caused by war in the once rebel-held Salaheddine neighborhood in eastern Aleppo, Syria.

 Hassan Ammar

BEIRUT — For years, the people of Aleppo bore the brunt of bombardment and fighting when their city, once Syria's largest and most cosmopolitan, was among the civil war's fiercest battle zones. Even that didn't prepare them for the new devastation and terror wreaked by this week's earthquake.