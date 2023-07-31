Ken and Angela Paxton

Opening day action of the 88th Texas Legislature included Attorney General Ken Paxton and wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, in the Senate chamber on Jan. 10, 2023.

 Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Lawyers for suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton requested Monday that all but one of 20 articles of impeachment be dismissed, arguing his removal would “override the will of the people” who elected him with knowledge of his alleged misconduct.