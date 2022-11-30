Power line work

Electrical workers repair a power line in Austin on Feb. 18, 2021, during the winter storm that nearly collapsed the state’s power grid. The state grid operator’s seasonal forecast says extreme weather this winter could lead to calls to reduce power use — or even rolling blackouts.

 Sergio Flores/The Texas Tribune

Texans could experience calls to reduce electricity usage — or even power outages — this winter if the grid experiences very high demand for power, estimates from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas show.