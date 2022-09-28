NEW YORK — Amazon said Wednesday it's raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches.
Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1 to $19 in October
- By HALELUYA HADERO AP Business Writer
