Musk-Twitter-Blue Check Blues

The Twitter page of Elon Musk is seen on the screen of a computer. Elon Musk wants to change how Twitter doles out its checkmark badges for verified accounts.

 Eric Risberg

The story of Twitter's blue checkmarks — a simple verification system that's come to be viewed as an elite status symbol — began with some high-profile impersonations, just as the site began taking off in 2008 and '09.