Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference a day after the Uvalde school shooting in May. On Monday, he appointed John P. Scott, a former Secret Service agent, to serve as the first chief of school safety and security, a position the governor created after the mass shooting.

 Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune

