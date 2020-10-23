H-E-B has announced that full-time and part-time workers will receive a $500 award for their hard work and exceptional service.
"During a year filled with many challenges, H-E-B Partners have confronted each situation with one thing top of mind: taking care of Texas. As we look forward to the holidays and a new year, H-E-B will express its deep gratitude and heartfelt pride by awarding $500 to each of its Partners across the state" a news release states.
“At H-E-B, our success starts with our people. In the face of many challenges this year, our Partners have confronted each obstacle with grace, compassion, strength, and resilience,” said Craig Boyan, H-E-B president.
“Our Partners continue to raise the bar in pursuit of excellence, uplifting and inspiring people across our great state and beyond. As we look toward the holiday season and to 2021, it’s with immense pride and great excitement we celebrate our Partners and their families for the passion and heart they exhibit every day to Texans across our great state,” Boyan said.