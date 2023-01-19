Alec Baldwin Set Shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters. A Santa Fe district attorney is prepared to announce whether to press charges in the fatal 2021 film-set shooting.

 Seth Wenig

SANTA FE, N.M. — Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a "criminal disregard for safety."