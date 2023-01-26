APTOPIX California Shooting

A man holds a sign during a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif.

 Ashley Landis

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — For decades, Monterey Park has been a haven for Asian immigrants seeking to maintain a strong cultural identity — and a culinary heaven worth visiting for anybody near Los Angeles craving authentic Asian cuisine.