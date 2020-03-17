All bars, gyms and restaurants were ordered to close in Waco today as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic as a state of local disaster was declared by city officials. The order lasts for seven days and also applies to all indoor and outdoor gatherings of 50 people ore more.
In Williamson County, Judge Bill Gravell issued a local disaster declaration. The local disaster declaration will allow the county to allocate resources, utilize personnel and enact procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Williamson County. It also allows for state assistance to be requested if local resources and mutual aid are insufficient. Gravell has requested that mass gatherings be limited to 50 people or less and that plans for larger gatherings be rescheduled.