The University of North Texas has more than 42,000 students, but few are as infamous as senior Kelly Neidert.
Since she arrived at the Denton campus in 2019, the 22-year-old marketing major has revived its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter — which had been dormant for years — and developed a reputation among students and administrators as the campus’ biggest provocateur.
On Twitter, she branded herself “the most hated conservative college student in the state of Texas.”
On TikTok, she posted a video in which she approached a group of students holding an event for “Coming Out Day” and said she was coming out as conservative.
Last month, her reputation grew even more after she invited anti-trans political candidate Jeff Younger to campus to speak at a YCT meeting, a move that sparked a massive protest of students who drowned out Younger with expletive-laden screams. Younger responded by calling them communists and telling them to shout louder — until university police ended the event because of safety concerns.
Police hid Neidert in a janitor’s closet to avoid protesters who were roaming the halls, allegedly searching for her.
Neidert repeated the story as a guest on various right-wing media outlets. She and other YCT members routinely record students’ reactions to her group’s events on campus — which have included protests, students cursing at her and death threats on social media — then share the videos during her media appearances on Fox News, Newsmax and other outlets.
“Thank you libs for the endless amount of content you are giving me,” she posted on Twitter last fall after students protested an anti-abortion candlelight vigil that her group hosted.
In just a few years, Neidert has single-handedly elevated the happenings at UNT into the national political debate about free speech on college campuses.
To her allies on the right, she’s a crusader against the “woke” left that is censoring conservatives in American higher education
To her opponents on the left, she’s using YCT and social media to spew hate speech about transgender students and to harass them, all to further her own image within the conservative movement.
“She’s a grade A troll,” UNT political science major Maya Isola said. “In a way, I have to commend her, because she knows what she’s doing.”
UNT President Neal Smatresk told a group of students protesting the university’s handling of the Younger event last month that Neidert and YCT members “have taken over the dialogue (on campus),” according to a video of the conversation provided to The Texas Tribune by a student.
“I don’t know if we can ever stop the one individual who is in that group because she’s become a media sweetheart,” Smatresk added. “And I think that she’s going to keep going.”
Media attention
Neidert told the Tribune that her motivation to post her experiences at UNT online is to show what it’s like to be a conservative on campus today.
“I think that conservatives, especially older ones who haven’t been on a campus in a while, they’re shocked by it,” Neidert said. “And so the goal of my TikTok has been to show people this is happening at college, and it’s also happening in Texas.” (Her TikTok account, which at one point had 64,000 followers, has been suspended for weeks. She says the platform considered a video from the Younger protest to be “violent.”)
Since late 2020, events organized by Neidert and her group have sparked at least one confrontation per semester between other UNT students and YCT members. Each time, Neidert or another member has documented the incident with photos or video, and then Neidert shares the images with TV outlets — which often put them on screen as Neidert tells the host about the experience.
When YCT members planted hundreds of flags on campus for an anti-abortion memorial in the fall of 2020, students began removing them. The video later played on an online broadcast of Real America’s Voice, a self-described alternative to mainstream networks where “traditional values continue to get trampled on.”
The following semester, Neidert appeared on Fox News after her group hid 250 Easter eggs around campus with Bible verses inside. Neidert told the host that they received backlash on social media from students who said they were going to stomp on the eggs and replace the Bible verses with condoms.
“This has been a pretty common theme when my group does any type of activity on campus,” Neidert said. “It’s very liberal here, and these students don’t know how to interact with those who have a different opinion.”
In March, the videos of students screaming, standing on desks and cursing during the Younger event flooded social media. Neidert joined Younger on the conservative network Newsmax a few days after the event to discuss the incident with host Rob Schmitt.
Students are heard screaming, “(Expletive) you, Kelly!”
“Most of the students know who I am by now, so I was expecting some backlash,” she told Schmitt, adding that she was terrified when police pulled her into a closet as “Antifa ran up and down the hallways.”
Left-leaning students on campus said they’re aware Neidert is using their reactions against them on conservative media and social media. They acknowledge that some protesters’ behavior during the Younger event — particularly those who searched for Neidert inside the building — wasn’t productive. Meanwhile, thousands of UNT students want Neidert gone from campus. A petition calling for Neidert’s expulsion from UNT had more than 20,200 signatures online, and students have demanded in another petition and during protests that the university remove YCT from campus.
In the video of Smatresk talking to student protesters, multiple students claimed Neidert had harassed them and used hate speech against transgender students. Smatresk repeatedly told those students to file gender discrimination or civil rights complaints with the university — without a formal complaint, he said, the school could not act.
When asked whether students had submitted formal complaints, the university said in a written statement that it received informal complaints about Neidert and the campus YCT chapter via email, and a review of those complaints did not yield any policy violations. The university also said the YCT chapter has not violated any university policies.
UNT student Tara Olson, who helped organize protests calling on the university to hold YCT members accountable for their actions, said she was disappointed the school wouldn’t punish YCT or remove Neidert from campus. “It’s almost like they’re afraid of getting backlash from the conservative media that Kelly has become a part of,” she said.
Year at UMHB
When she enrolled at UNT after a year at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, a small Baptist college in Belton, Neidert said she was encouraged by her twin brother, Jake — who was involved in the YCT chapter at Baylor University — to resurrect UNT’s dormant YCT chapter. Neidert attended a weekend leadership training held by YCT’s statewide organization, which she said further fueled her interest in campus activism.
She said students from colleges across Texas learned about political campaigning, how to make attractive flyers for events and how to use social media effectively. There was an entire session about using internet memes, Neidert said.
Her group also sued the university over its tuition rates. The Texas Public Policy Foundation, a right-leaning advocacy group, recently won a lawsuit on behalf of the campus and statewide Young Conservatives of Texas groups that blocks UNT from charging out-of-state students higher tuition than undocumented students who qualify for in-state tuition. UNT has appealed the ruling.
